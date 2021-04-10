Safe Digging Month: The steps to take before your next project

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In honor of National Safe Digging Month, here’s a reminder of the necessary steps to take before digging.
By law, you must contact VA811 by calling 8-1-1 or visiting this website before beginning any digging projects.
Within two business days, technicians will mark the location of any utility lines.
When starting your project, dig at least two feet from any of the marks.
If you accidentally hit a line, move to a safe location immediately and call Dominion Energy at 1-866-366-4357. Hitting a buried line can cause loss of life, personal injury and property damage.
“Essential services like electricity and natural gas are fueling our lives as we continue to spend more time at home,” said Alan Bradshaw, Dominion Energy Virginia’s director of distribution operations centers and emergency preparedness. “It is critical that we all do our part to keep our communities safe and connected.”
For more information on the process, visit this website.
