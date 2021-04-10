Ray Lambert, D-Day survivor, WWII torch bearer, dies at 100

FILE -This April 17, 2014 file photo shows Ray Lambert, a combat veteran of the D-Day invasion, at his home in Seven Lakes, N.C. Ray Lambert, the Army medic who survived multiple wounds on D-Day and was saluted by a president on the World War II battle's 75th anniversary, died on Friday, April 9, 2021. He was 100. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File) (Source: Gerry Broome)