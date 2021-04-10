Police investigate bomb threat at Wawa

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a bomb threat at a Wawa convenience store.
Police confirmed for NBC12 that they were called around 1:45a.m. Saturday morning. The store is located on the 6000 block of Iron Bridge Road, and the threat prompted an evacuation.
They add no one was hurt, and the store has returned to normal operations.
This is an ongoing investigation as CCPD figures out the origin of the threat, and no arrests have been made yet.
Investigators ask for anyone with additional information to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251.
