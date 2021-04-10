More Black Americans open to vaccines after outreach efforts

More Black Americans open to vaccines after outreach efforts
(Source: WBRC)
By Associated Press | April 10, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT - Updated April 10 at 11:13 AM

(AP) - More Black Americans say they are open to taking the coronavirus vaccine.

The shift in public opinion comes amid nationwide efforts to overcome a shared historical distrust of science and government.

A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research in late March found about 24% of Black American adults said they will probably or definitely not get vaccinated.

That’s down from 41% in January.

The executive director of the American Public Health Association says attitudes toward the vaccine among Black Americans have taken “almost a 180-degree turnaround” as outreach campaigns have sought to combat misinformation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.