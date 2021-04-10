Hanover Co. hosting hazardous waste, personal info recycling event

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County residents can recycle hazardous waste and personal documents during the county’s upcoming recycling event.
The event will be hosted at the Mechanicsville Trash and Recycling Center at 7427 Verdi Lane on Saturday, April 24, from 8 a.m. until noon, according to a release from Hanover County.
Household wastes, such as chemicals, cleaners and pesticides, will be accepted for free with a 5-gallon limit.
Up to four boxes of paper materials (10″x12″x18″) will be accepted for shredding.
No batteries, tube fluorescent light bulbs, explosives or radioactive materials will be accepted.
The event is open to Hanover residents only, and identification is required.
Residents must wear masks, stay in their vehicles and put materials in the trunk or rear end of their vehicle.
