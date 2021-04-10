Forecast: Rain likely late Saturday into early Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An isolated strong storm will be possible in the afternoon and evening Sunday
SATURDAY EVENING: Rain likely through the overnight with some thunder possible. Moves out by sunrise. Lows in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
SUNDAY: Any lingering shower ends then partly to mostly sunny and breezy. An isolated strong storm during the afternoon and evening possible. Heavy rain and damaging wind will be the main concern with any storm that develops. Highs in the upper 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid and upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny after a chilly start. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
