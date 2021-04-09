Forecast: Scattered strong storms Friday evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another First Alert Weather Day Saturday evening for a few scattered strong to severe storms. Heavy rain and damaging wind are our main concerns. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.
FRIDAY EVENING: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy with any heavy rain pushing off towards the east. Few lingering showers overnight possible. Lows in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms during the evening. Strong evening storms could produce damaging wind and heavy rain, especially west of I-95. Highs in the mid 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and an isolated storm during the afternoon and evening possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows near 50, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid and upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.
