First Alert Weather Day: Few storms possible again Saturday evening and overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news is that Saturday evening’s severe threat has greatly diminished.
Rain has moved in Saturday night and will continue during the overnight hours with a few rumbles of thunder. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has taken all of central VA out of the marginal risk of severe weather and placed it back towards the southwestern corner of our state.
Any showers diminish by sunrise Sunday. The rest of Sunday will be very warm and breezy with some sunshine.
SPC has placed our area in the *marginal risk* category Sunday. Which is a level 1 out of 5 on the severe weather threat scale.
An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out during the late afternoon and evening capable of producing heavy rain and strong gusty winds.
We will keep you up to date with the latest information for both Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon storms on-air, online and on the NBC12 weather app!
