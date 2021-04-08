Tickets to go on sale for 2021 Richmond Flying Squirrels season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tickets for the first four homestands of the 2021 Richmond Flying Squirrels season will soon go on sale.
Ticket sales will begin on April 19 with fans who have vouchers or credits from tickets for the 2020 season will have the first chance to redeem starting on April 12 at 9 a.m. Those vouchers can be submitted through April 16 until 5 p.m.
Due to health guidelines, capacity is limited to 30 percent, which is 2,943 fans for the Diamond. Seating will be socially distanced and all fans will have to wear a face mask unless they are actively eating or have a health condition.
“We are so excited to be back, even though we never left and were a big part of the community over the last year,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “The Squirrels taking the field again on May 4 will be a big step for community healing. We are not through COVID yet, and we will be enacting protocols to allow for a safe environment for everyone at The Diamond. With limited capacity, tickets will be more sought after than ever. We ask fans for their patience as we work through this unusual process.”
Tickets will be available for purchase online, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or at the ticket offices at the Diamond.
“Tickets for the Flying Squirrels’ first four homestands will be available, including the May 4-9 series against the Hartford Yard Goats, the May 18-23 series against the Bowie Baysox, the June 1-6 series against the Altoona Curve and the June 8-13 series against the Harrisburg Senators,” a release said.
Tickets for the remaining games of the season will go on sale at a later time.
A full schedule for the Flying Squirrels can be found here.
