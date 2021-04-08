RPS releases more details on fall reopening plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While doors will be open five days a week, Richmond Public School students will also have the option to remain virtual, though officials expect more will actually return.
Monday night, RPS School Superintendent Jason Kamras will present a reopening plan for the fall.
In-person learning, five days a week, is expected to start after Labor Day.
As for what that return looks like, Richmond School Board member Jonathan Young says it’s unclear right now what the situation with masks and social distancing could be depending on the pandemic.
Parents will have the option to keep their students virtual too.
“For some of our students, for some of our families virtual is a preferred option because of unique circumstances that often don’t even pertain to the pandemic instead they just prefer the virtual, so we will afford all of our families access to virtual,” said Young.
The division is also spending $8 million to improve air quality in Richmond Public School buildings.
“The air quality to be blunt constituted a problem before COVID, and so we’re committed to investing a lot of resources and improving the air quality and the condition of all of our buildings,” said Young.
The division will also hold a summer school over the course of six weeks to serve about 5,000 students dealing with learning loss.
Young says more than half of Richmond Public School students are on a trajectory to not be reading at grade level.
“Let me be blunt, this past year has been very difficult, has been most difficult for our students. Even before COVID, many of our children were behind,” said Young.
The division will host a series of community conversations this month, as well as in May and June to make sure parents really understand the ins and outs of the plan.
Full details outlining the reopening plan will eventually be made available, here.
