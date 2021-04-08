Man says $1 million Virginia Lottery prize will help his small business

FREDRICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - After winning a lottery ticket with a $1 million prize, a Fuquay Varina, North Carolina man says his winnings will help his small business.
Brian Jasper picked up dishwashing detergent at the Royal Farms store at 5301 Jefferson Davis Highway in Fredericksburg, and decided to buy the Virginia Lottery game ‘Commonwealth’.
As he sat in his truck and scratched the ticket, he realized it was a winner.
“I saw all the zeros, and it blew my mind!” Jasper told Virginia Lottery officials. “I’ve never won something like this before!”
The Commonwealth lottery game features prizes ranging from $30 all the way up to $1,000,000.
Jasper had the choice of taking the full $1 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $640,205 before taxes. He chose the cash option.
The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,060,800. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 2.92.
This is the first of three top prizes claimed in the Commonwealth game, which means two more remain unclaimed.
