News to Know for April 8: Lawmakers approve marijuana legislation; Recent gun violence; Cloudy, few showers

Virginia lawmakers have approved Governor Ralph Northam’s push to speed up marijuana legislation.
The House voted 53 to 44, with two abstaining, in favor of Northam’s new dates. The Senate voted 20 to 20 with Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax, a Democrat, casting the deciding vote in favor of the passage.
The bill that landed on the governor’s desk called for legalization in 2024, but Northam says he wants to get it done in a matter of months, no later than July 1 of this year.
The specific amendment called for pushing up legalizing simple possession of one ounce of the drug.
Governor Northam announced he has endorsed Terry McAuliffe for governor. Gov. Northam will become the highest-ranking state official to endorse in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.
Gov. Northam cited McAuliffe’s ‘strong record of leadership and his bold plans to continue to help Virginia recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and create a stronger, more equitable economy’.
The governor and McAuliffe will be visiting Norfolk and Alexandria on April 8 to make his endorsement at 9:30 a.m.
Gun violence across the city has left four people dead and three others hurt since Sunday.
Last night, a woman was shot along Rosetta Street in Fairfield Court. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Twenty-four hours prior to the Rosetta Street shooting, a woman in her 20′s was found dead in an alley between Wickam Street and West Graham Road, and a man was found shot and killed on Montvale Avenue.
Police are still investigating the two deadly shootings that happened within a day of each other on Gilmer Street near VCU.
So far, no arrests have been made in any of these shootings. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
Firefighters battled a large house fire on Fordson Farm Lane in Henrico County on Wednesday evening.
The fire, which was not far from New Market Lane and I-295 in Varina, broke out shortly before 8 p.m.
The home sustained major damage in the fire, and Red Cross is helping the person with housing and personal items. Henrico Fire Marshals are investigating the cause, and fire crews are expected to be on the scene for several hours.
No injuries were reported.
Virginia is reporting 349 B.1.1.7 variant cases. While that may not sound like a lot, on average the state only sees a few handfuls of virus variants total each year.
It’s alarming for local health districts like Richmond and Henrico. The Central Region is reporting 81 cases of that variant.
It’s more contagious, among other concerns. Health officials think the current total is well below the true count.
But detecting that variant takes a second test and isn’t used often.
Goochland County’s Vaccine Clinic is now accepting walk-ins for seniors ages 65 years or older who need their first dose.
Walk-in times are Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. only. Identification with proof of age will be required.
The vaccine clinic is located at the Central High School Cultural and Educational Complex at 2748 Dogtown Road.
Seniors can also call the Chickahominy Health District Call Center to schedule an appointment by phone at (804) 365-3240 on Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
The local branch of the NAACP in Henrico is calling for the immediate removal of Micky Ogburn, the Chair of the Henrico County Public School Board.
The request comes amid controversy of her now-deleted Facebook post surrounding Dr. Seuss.
Ogburn has since apologized, but the NAACP says it has ‘lost confidence in Ogburn’s ability to lead the school district’, citing a pattern of racial insensitivity over the last several years.
The city of Richmond is inviting residents to attend two upcoming virtual casino resort meetings.
The meetings will take place on the following dates:
- April 8 at 6 p.m. - MS Teams Link: http://bit.ly/APR82021, Join via Phone: 1 804-316-9457, Conference ID: 478 604 710#
- April 9 at 12 p.m. - MS Teams Link: http://bit.ly/APR92021, Join via Phone: 1 804-316-9457, Conference ID: 175 675 932#
More information can be found here.
