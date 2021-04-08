Man convicted in MS-13 gang-related shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Law enforcement said a man has been convicted in an MS-13 gang-related shooting that happened in Richmond in 2016.
Richmond police officers were called to Armfield Road in the Town and Country Townhomes and Apartment complex on March 6, 2016.
“On scene, officers learned that three male victims were approached by multiple subjects demanding their belongings. The victims fled on foot in different directions while being pursued by the subjects,” a joint release from Richmond’s FBI Office said.
Police said two of the victims were e caught, assaulted and robbed by the suspects. The third victim, Clemente Jimenez-Lopez, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head.
Now, almost five years later and following a two-day trial, officials said MS-13 member Osmar Hernandez Santamaria was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of murder, three counts of attempted robbery and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of attempted robbery.
Santamaria will be formally sentenced on Aug. 24.
Police said MS-13 member Francisco Ovidio Lemus-Castillo previously pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder and one count of attempted robbery. Officials said he will serve a total of 25 years.
The FBI said the recent convictions are a part of a multi-year investigative effort targeting the MS-13 gang in the Richmond area.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.