Henrico NAACP calls for removal of school board chair after controversial social media post

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The local branch of the NAACP in Henrico is calling for the immediate removal of Micky Ogburn, the Chair of the Henrico County Public School Board.
The request comes amid controversy of her now-deleted Facebook post surrounding Dr. Seuss.
The post that was shared, showed an image of Dr. Seuss’s classic Grinch character raising his middle finger. The photo was accompanied by a poem appearing to dismiss the decision made by the company to stop selling several of its books.
Ogburn has since apologized, but the NAACP says it has ‘lost confidence in Ogburn’s ability to lead the school district’, citing a pattern of racial insensitivity over the last several years.
