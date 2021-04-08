Henrico County to hold public meeting on water/sewer charges, connection fee increases

By Adrianna Hargrove | April 8, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT - Updated April 8 at 1:23 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County will be holding a public meeting on bi-monthly increases to water/sewer charges and connection fees.

The board had approved the ordinance on March 23.

The increase would be $6.10 every two months, which is approximately $.10 a day.

Connection fees for single-family homes would increase to $230 for water and $280 for sewer.

The changes would be effective starting July 1 and are to help pay annual operating and debt service costs and capital costs related to water and sewer projects.

The meeting will take place on April 13 at 7 p.m.

