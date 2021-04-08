Goochland County Vaccine Clinic accepting walk-ins for seniors, first dose

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland County’s Vaccine Clinic is now accepting walk-ins for seniors ages 65 years or older who need their first dose.
The vaccine clinic is located at the Central High School Cultural and Educational Complex at 2748 Dogtown Road.
Walk-in times are Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. only. Identification with proof of age will be required.
Seniors can also call the Chickahominy Health District Call Center to schedule an appointment by phone at (804) 365-3240 on Monday through Friday at 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.