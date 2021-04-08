Forecast: On and off rain chances through the weekend

Temperatures fall back to a more typical range

By Sophia Armata | April 8, 2021 at 3:54 AM EDT - Updated April 8 at 3:54 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several chances for rain over the next few days, but no wash outs expected!

THURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and not as warm with a few evening showers. Highs in the low 70s. (Late Rain Chance: 30%)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, especially during the morning and afternoon. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid and upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, especially late in the evening. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, mainly during the morning. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 60%)

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

