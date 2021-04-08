Forecast: On and off rain chances through the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several chances for rain over the next few days, but no wash outs expected!
THURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and not as warm with a few evening showers. Highs in the low 70s. (Late Rain Chance: 30%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, especially during the morning and afternoon. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid and upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, especially late in the evening. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, mainly during the morning. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 60%)
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low to mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low to mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.