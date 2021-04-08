Crews battle large house fire in Henrico near I-295

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Firefighters battled a large house fire on Fordson Farm Lane in Henrico County on Wednesday evening.
The fire, which was not far from New Market Lane and I-295 in Varina, broke out shortly before 8 p.m.
Officials said dispatch received multiple calls about the fire from travelers on I-295.
One person was home at the time, discovered the fire downstairs and met crews outside when they arrived.
When firefighters got to the scene, the fire could be seen coming from the two-story, colonial-style home built in 1935.
The fire spread throughout the inside of the home and into the attic.
Henrico Fire said there were limited hydrants in the area, so firefighters had to use water tankers to supply water.
The home sustained major damage in the fire, and Red Cross is helping the person with housing and personal items.
Henrico Fire Marshals are investigating the cause, and fire crews are expected to be on the scene for several hours.
No injuries were reported.
