19-year-old woman seriously injured after being shot while in vehicle

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police are investigating after a woman was shot on Tuesday evening.
Police were called around 8:30 p.m. were called about a person who was shot and being taken to the hospital by a friend.
Officers responded and determined the shooting happened in the 2200 block of Freeman Street.
The victim, a 19-year-old woman, had a single gunshot wound. She was transferred to VCU Medical Center for further treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the victim was a passenger in a vehicle when a group of people walking in the area started shooting at the vehicle.
There is no suspect description at the time, but police said they left on foot.
No one else was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lead Detective Mark Polumbo at 804-541-2284 or Crimesolvers at 804-541-2202.
