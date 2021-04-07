15-year-old Henrico teen reported missing

Teen last seen walking along Laburnum Avenue, police say

La'Fae Franklin (Source: Henrico Police)
By Adrianna Hargrove | April 7, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT - Updated April 7 at 12:46 PM

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 15-year-old Henrico teen has been reported missing, police say.

On April 6, Henrico Police responded to the 5600 block of Crenshaw Road around 11:00 a.m. for the report of a missing juvenile.

La’Fae Franklin,15, was last seen around Harvie Road, near Laburnum Avenue.

La'Fae Franklin (Source: Henrico Police)

According to witnesses, Franklin was walking along Laburnum Avenue towards Creighton Road.

Franklin is described as 5′3″, weighing 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue and purple sweatshirt, black and white Vans (shoes).

Anyone with information on Franklin’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective L. Coover at 804-501-4831.

