15-year-old Henrico teen reported missing

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 15-year-old Henrico teen has been reported missing, police say.
On April 6, Henrico Police responded to the 5600 block of Crenshaw Road around 11:00 a.m. for the report of a missing juvenile.
La’Fae Franklin,15, was last seen around Harvie Road, near Laburnum Avenue.
According to witnesses, Franklin was walking along Laburnum Avenue towards Creighton Road.
Franklin is described as 5′3″, weighing 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue and purple sweatshirt, black and white Vans (shoes).
Anyone with information on Franklin’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective L. Coover at 804-501-4831.
