Virginia lawmakers approve Northam’s push to speed up marijuana legalization

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia lawmakers have approved Governor Ralph Northam’s push to speed up marijuana legislation.
The House voted 53 to 44, with two abstaining, in favor of Northam’s new dates. The Senate voted 20 to 20 with Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax, a Democrat, casting the deciding vote in favor of the passage.
The bill that landed on the governor’s desk called for legalization in 2024, but Northam says he wants to get it done in a matter of months, no later than July 1.
The specific amendment called for pushing up legalizing simple possession of one ounce of the drug.
Northam’s office says the reasoning stemmed from unfair policing among Black Virginians.
The governor also called things like speeding up the sealing of records on past marijuana convictions to start as soon as possible, and tougher laws for equitable cannabis industry labor practices, along with more money for public health awareness on marijuana use.
The governor says retail sales would not start until 2024.
