Richmond seeks community input on RVAgreen 2050 plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond is asking for community input on RVAgreen 2050, a climate action and resilience planning initiative.
The goals are to “reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030, achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and help the community adapt to Richmond’s climate impacts of extreme heat, precipitation, and flooding.” The draft plan can be found, HERE.
The initiative will have the community at the forefront of planning the approach to climate impacts and mitigation.
“The city’s Office of Sustainability has created the RVAgreen 2050 Racial Equity & Environmental Justice Roundtable, a group of frontline community members with diverse lived experiences and paid for their time, and topical Working Groups composed of community stakeholders and city staff. These groups have begun to draft content for the first RVAgreen 2050 roadmap, which aims to achieve a 45% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and help the community adapt to Richmond’s climate impacts,” a release said.
Community members will be able to offer feedback from April 7 through April 30 in the comment section or during a virtual discussion on RVAgreen 2050.
A schedule for those events is listed below:
- Thursday, April 8, 5 p.m.: Transportation & Mobility - featuring partners from GRTC, the City of Richmond, and Bike Walk RVA
- Thursday, April 15, 5 p.m.: Buildings & Energy - featuring partners from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and VCU Health Systems
- Thursday, April 22, 5 p.m.: Environment & Community - featuring partners from Science Museum of Virginia, Groundwork RVA, and City of Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities
- Thursday, April 29, 5 p.m.: Waste Reduction & Recovery - featuring partners from Keep Virginia Beautiful and the Chesapeake Climate Action Network
For more information on RVAgreen 2050, click here.
