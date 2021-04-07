Richmond seeks community input on RVAgreen 2050 plan

“The city’s Office of Sustainability has created the RVAgreen 2050 Racial Equity & Environmental Justice Roundtable, a group of frontline community members with diverse lived experiences and paid for their time, and topical Working Groups composed of community stakeholders and city staff. These groups have begun to draft content for the first RVAgreen 2050 roadmap, which aims to achieve a 45% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and help the community adapt to Richmond’s climate impacts,” a release said.