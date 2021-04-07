Residents protest Bally’s proposed casino site

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A protest is underway in the Stratford Hills area to oppose a casino proposal to be built near Powhite and Chippenham parkways.
Dozens of people gathered on Forest Hill Avenue, protesting the construction of a site near their neighborhood.
One of their biggest concerns is that it’s going to bring unnecessary traffic to the area, and disturb their neighborhood and wildlife nearby.
Over two dozen people took over the sidewalk on Forest Hill Avenue, holding signs to oppose Bally’s casino plans.
The 61-acre proposed casino site is planned to be built near Powhite and Chippenham Parkways in the Stratford Hills area.
The casino says they addressed traffic concerns, and they’re planning to cut off access to the casino from Forest Hill Avenue.
People that live in the area say they don’t agree, adding that it’s going to bring too much noise and traffic.
They’re also concerned about preserving the wildlife and if it will disturb gravesites nearby.
Bally’s says that they have seen no valid sources to indicate that there are graves on their proposed site.
