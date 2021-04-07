Police: 1 juvenile injured, another detained in shooting near shopping center in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said one juvenile has been shot in the county’s west end near the Ridge Shopping Center area.
Officers responded to the 1500 block of North Parham Road for the report of a shooting around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
A police spokesperson said a juvenile male was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A juvenile male is also being detained in connection to the shooting.
Police are not looking for any other suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
