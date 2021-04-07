Police identify woman found dead with gunshot wound in Richmond alley

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified a woman who was found dead in a Richmond alleyway with a gunshot wound.
Officers were called to the 600 block of Wickham Street around 12 a.m. for the report of a shooting.
When officers arrived on the scene, they located Ashley Wilbert, a woman in her 20s, with a gunshot wound in an alleyway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
