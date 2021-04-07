Police identify man found shot, killed in Richmond roadway; teen also injured

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified a man who was found shot and killed in a roadway in Richmond.
On the morning of April 7, a man was found dead in the road with a gunshot wound in the 500 block of Montvale Avenue.
Police identified the victim as 18-year-old Vinshaun Johnson.
The Office of the Medical Examiner is determining the cause of death.
A second victim, a teenage male, was also found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital with an injury that isn’t considered life-threatening.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
