Over 1,900 new COVID-19 cases confirmed | More than 20 new deaths reported in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 631,083 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,928 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,436 deaths and 27,012 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,635,411 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate decreased slightly to 6.3%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
There were 10 new outbreaks were reported Thursday. The total number of outbreaks remains at 2,931.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 69,937 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 25,916 cases, 885 hospitalizations, 404 deaths
- Henrico: 23,737 cases, 988 hospitalizations, 582 deaths
- Richmond: 16,096 cases, 756 hospitalizations, 255 deaths
- Hanover: 7,550 cases, 265 hospitalizations, 149 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,587 cases, 153 hospitalizations, 79 deaths
- Goochland: 1,345 cases, 47 hospitalizations, 22 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.