News to Know for April 7: Lawmakers on amendments; VEC job search requirements; Governor debate

A very warm day ahead on Wednesday as temperatures climb into the 80s.
Rain chances return late this week into the weekend.
Virginia lawmakers won’t see any vetoes when they reconvene on Wednesday at noon.
Lawmakers will debate amendments proposed by Governor Ralph Northam.
The passage is likely in the House of Delegates.
In the Senate, the vote will be close and some Democrats have raised concerns.
The Virginia Employment Commission will be reinstating the weekly search for work requirements for applicants in the near future.
The requirement, which is a part of state and federal law, will apply to all customers – including those receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).
Each person will be required to apply for at least two jobs per week.
President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he’s bumping up his deadline to April 19 for states to make all adults in the U.S. eligible for coronavirus vaccines.
The president warned that “new variants of the virus are spreading and they’re moving quickly. Cases are going back up, hospitalizations are no longer declining.”
He added that “the pandemic remains dangerous,” and encouraged Americans to continue to wash their hands, socially distance and wear masks.
Biden made the announcement after visiting a COVID-19 vaccination site at Immanuel Chapel at Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria.
Virginia State University announced that it will use mobile units to take COVID-19 vaccines out into underserved communities.
The newly created VSU Public Health Institute aims “to provide local, regional, and global outreach through strategic partnerships and collaborations.”
VSU purchased two mobile health units to help address health disparities by taking health care services into underserved communities.
The mobile units will provide 300 shots in Prince George County on Wednesday and about 200 shots in Petersburg and Hopewell on Thursday.
A new in-home vaccination service is underway for homebound residents in Colonial Heights.
If you or someone you may know is unable to leave their home to get the vaccine, you can call the Homebound Call Line at 804-524-8775 to set up an appointment.
The call line will be staffed Monday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The five Democrats seeking the party’s nomination for Virginia governor have met for the first televised debate of the primary season.
It was the first chance for a statewide, televised audience to hear from the entire crowded field, and the frontrunning McAuliffe took most of the jabs.
The Democratic primary is on June 8.
Republicans opted to choose their candidates through a convention on May 8 with voting sites across the state.
Starting today registered voters can sign a petition to bring a Rosie’s Gaming Emporium to the city.
To place a referendum on the ballot, signatures from at least 5 percent of qualified voters must be submitted to the General Registrar.
Those petitions can be found at city administration offices.
For the first time since October of 2019, fans could experience the sites and sounds of baseball at Nationals Park.
The Nationals welcomed five thousand fans through the gates of the stadium for Tuesday’s season opener against the Braves.
More fans could be let into Nationals Park as the season progresses depending on COVID-19 numbers and trends.
