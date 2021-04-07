Man charged with murder of woman found dead in Richmond alley

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man is now charged with murder in the death of a woman who was found in a Richmond alley.
Officers were called to the 600 block of Wickham Street around 12 a.m. Tuesday, April 6 for the report of a shooting.
When officers arrived on the scene, they located Ashley Wilbert, a woman in her 20s, with a gunshot wound in an alleyway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives later arrested Derrick Dabney, 20, in connection to the crime. He’s now charged with murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
