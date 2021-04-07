Driver charged in two-vehicle crash on I-95 in Henrico, police say

Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on I-95 in Henrico. (Source: Jose Dejesus)
By Adrianna Hargrove | April 7, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT - Updated April 7 at 10:48 AM

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a driver has been charged in a two-vehicle crash that happened this morning on I-95 in Henrico.

State police responded to the crash at 8:01 a.m. on April 7.

The crash shut down all southbound lanes on I-95 near US-301/VA-2 Exit 82.

The crash shut down all southbound lanes on I-95 near US-301/VA-2 Exit 82. (Source: Jose Dejesus)

According to the investigation, a Ford Mustang was headed north on I-95 when it ran off the road to the left and struck the median guardrail. The Mustang went over the guardrail and into the southbound lanes of I-95, striking a Nissan Rogue. 

The Mustang landed upside down.

Thomas E. Dodd III, 35, of Fredericksburg was driving the Mustang and was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Rogue, a 50-year-old male of Mechanicsville, was also transported to a hospital with injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Police say Dodd was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.

