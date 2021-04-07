Driver charged in two-vehicle crash on I-95 in Henrico, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a driver has been charged in a two-vehicle crash that happened this morning on I-95 in Henrico.
State police responded to the crash at 8:01 a.m. on April 7.
The crash shut down all southbound lanes on I-95 near US-301/VA-2 Exit 82.
According to the investigation, a Ford Mustang was headed north on I-95 when it ran off the road to the left and struck the median guardrail. The Mustang went over the guardrail and into the southbound lanes of I-95, striking a Nissan Rogue.
The Mustang landed upside down.
Thomas E. Dodd III, 35, of Fredericksburg was driving the Mustang and was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Rogue, a 50-year-old male of Mechanicsville, was also transported to a hospital with injuries.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
Police say Dodd was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.
