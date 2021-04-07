Chesterfield woman reported missing

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a woman from Chesterfield has been reported missing.
Elana Shanta Coleman, 40, was last seen at her residence by a relative at 9 a.m. in the 11600 block of Reedy Branch Road.
Coleman is described as a Black female, about 5′11″ tall and weighing about 200 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
She was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information regarding Coleman’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.