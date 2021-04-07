Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors to vote on proposed budget

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Leaders in Chesterfield County are set to vote on the proposed budget today.
The budget will include:
- $36 million for public safety and teacher pay
- $344 million for SCHOOL FUNDING, which is the highest in county history
- Funding for a new police deployment plan
The budget will keep the real estate tax the same.
Also, leaders are set to approve a utility fee hike.
The average resident will see an increase of $1.50 per month for water and wastewater.
The county is also looking to raise the rate for installing meters by $120.
The Board of Supervisors meeting starts on April 7 at 6 p.m.
