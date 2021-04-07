Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors to vote on proposed budget

Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors to vote on proposed budget
The Board of Supervisors meeting starts on April 7 at 6 p.m. (Source: Chesterfield County Government)
By Adrianna Hargrove | April 7, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT - Updated April 7 at 12:56 PM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Leaders in Chesterfield County are set to vote on the proposed budget today.

The budget will include:

  • $36 million for public safety and teacher pay
  • $344 million for SCHOOL FUNDING, which is the highest in county history
  • Funding for a new police deployment plan

The budget will keep the real estate tax the same.

Also, leaders are set to approve a utility fee hike.

The average resident will see an increase of $1.50 per month for water and wastewater.

The county is also looking to raise the rate for installing meters by $120.

The Board of Supervisors meeting starts on April 7 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.