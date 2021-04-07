Assisted living facility owner accused of using funds meant to pay for residents’ care

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The former owner of a Richmond-based assisted living facility is accused of using funds meant to pay for care for the facility’s residents.
An indictment alleges that Mable B. Jones, 77, of Richmond diverted over $800,000 in federal and state benefits that were supposed to pay for residents’ care.
“As alleged in the indictment, the defendant repeatedly left the residents of her assisted living facility in deplorable conditions while she diverted their essential benefits to pay for her gambling expenses in Atlantic City and Las Vegas, and to fund her personal debts, travel, and retail purchases,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “We will vigorously pursue justice on behalf of vulnerable members of our community to ensure that those entrusted to care for the elderly and infirm are held accountable if they exploit the critical trust placed in them.”
According to the indictment, Jones owned and operated Jones & Jones, an assisted living facility complex that served mainly elderly and incapacitated adults.
For residents who were legally unable to manage their own funds, Jones & Jones served as a representative payee, receiving the benefits on behalf of the residents.
“Representative payees are required to use Social Security benefits to provide for the beneficiary’s needs, including food, clothing, housing, and medical care. Representative payees, moreover, are specifically prohibited from using Social Security benefits for anything other than the beneficiary’s needs. Similar requirements also apply to auxiliary grants issued by the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services,” a release said.
The indictment alleges that the diversion of benefits led to deficiencies that allegedly endangered residents’ health and safety at the facility.
“These conditions ultimately prompted state and federal audits of the facility before its closure, during which Jones allegedly made false statements about her conversion and use of resident funds,” a release said.
Jones is charged with wire fraud and making false statements. She faces a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.