VSU mobile units to take vaccines out into underserved communities

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University announced that it will use mobile units to take COVID-19 vaccines out into underserved communities.
The newly created VSU Public Health Institute aims “to provide local, regional, and global outreach through strategic partnerships and collaborations.”
So far, the mass vaccination site at the VSU Multi-Purpose Center has provided nearly 40,000 vaccinations to Virginians.
“The mission of VSU aligns with the mission of area Health Districts,” says Mr. Hubert Harris, VSU Chief of Staff. “We are all committed to getting the community vaccinated to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including vaccinating the underserved population.”
VSU purchased two mobile health units to help address health disparities by taking health care services into underserved communities.
“Beginning on Wednesday morning, the units will set up in public parks, mobile home parks, migrant camps, rural communities, and areas with a high population of elderly residents. The VSUPHI mobile units are designed to address structural/systematic factors such as health service deficiencies, workforce development gaps, and overall health of marginalized groups,” a release said.
The mobile units will provide 300 shots in Prince George County on Wednesday and about 200 shots in Petersburg and Hopewell on Thursday.
“The Crater Health District (CHD) appreciates the partnership and resources that Virginia State University offers to support equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to vulnerable populations,” says Dr. Alton Hart, Jr., Director of CHD. “The mobile units will ensure that we reach high-risk groups, essential workers, rural communities and those who are underserved in their neighborhoods and will help to close the vaccine gap.”
The units will also go into Chesterfield County in the next few weeks.
“The Virginia State University Public Health Institute will be an intricate part of our area’s foundation for a strong community-public health platform, " says Dr. Alexander Samuel, health D=director of the Chesterfield Health District. " We are excited to assist with improving health outcomes of marginalized communities.”
