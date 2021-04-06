VEC to reinstate weekly search for work requirements

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Employment Commission will be reinstating the weekly search for work requirements for applicants in the near future.
In 2020, Governor Ralph Northam suspended those requirements as hundreds of thousands of Virginians sought unemployment benefits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The requirement, which is a part of state and federal law, will apply to all customers – including those receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). Each person will be required to apply for at least two jobs per week.
“Customers are normally required to actively look for work while collecting unemployment benefits,” said Commissioner Ellen Marie Hess, Virginia Employment Commission. “With increased vaccination access, first in the nation workplace safety regulations, and a robust demand for workers from businesses, Virginia will resume collecting and reviewing work search activity of customers in the near future.”
VEC released the following eligibility requirements:
- Individuals receiving unemployment benefits will be required to actively apply for at least 2 jobs each week in order to receive their benefits.
- Individuals will be required to report details of their job search activity each week to the VEC for review.
- Individuals will not be eligible for benefits for any week they fail to make the required job search.
- VEC plans to begin notifying customers in May with additional details regarding these changes.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the VEC has received more than 1.5 million claims with over $12.2 billion benefits paid.
The VEC will work with Virginia Career Works Centers to help Virginians looking for work.
“We are here to help unemployed Virginians successfully rejoin the state’s workforce,” said Hess, “and to help connect job seekers with the additional resource services they may need to return to work, including child care.”
Customers who want more information about child care and financial assistance for child care can click here.
VEC is also reminding Virginians that in order to receive benefits, they must be able and available to work each week that they claim benefits. This also applies to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.
Customers will need to accurately report their status to VEC as part of their weekly filing.
VEC continues is also continuing to investigate unemployment insurance fraud and take steps to prevent it. Officials are also reminding Virginians to protect their information and monitor their accounts.
Officials said customers should never share their PIN or password with anyone.
VEC has also received reports of banking information being changed without the customer’s permission.
While those reports are being investigated, customers can call 1-800-897-5630 to check their bank information.
Anyone who believes they are a victim of fraud can report it online or by calling 1-800-782-4001.
