U of R Board of Trustees suspends decision to keep building names

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Board of Trustees at the University of Richmond has suspended their decision to keep two building names.
The university has faced criticism from students, staff and alumni since deciding in February to keep the names of former Rector Douglas Southall Freeman and former university President Robert Ryland.
The board announced yesterday they will reevaluate that decision.
In a statement, the Board of Trustees said:
“We respect the deep convictions about these issues and we accept that our process and the proposed decision has not achieved our objectives.”
The board also says it is reviewing options to determine how to be more inclusive and will announce steps going forward soon.
