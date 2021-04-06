Two men injured in double shooting in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured late Monday night.
Officers were called to the 400 block of East Laburnum Avenue around 10:45 p.m.
Police say two men were shot, both are expected to be ok.
They were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police on scene tell NBC12 that investigators will look at footage from inside a convenience store nearby as they try to determine what led up to this shooting.
No word yet on a possible suspect.
