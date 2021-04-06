Police investigating possible connection between two deadly shootings in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating a possible connection between two deadly shootings on Gilmer Street.
According to a VCU Alert, police were called to the second shooting - for the second night in a row - around 8:13 p.m. on Monday. to the 400 When they arrived to the 400 of Gilmer Street, officers found a man dead on the sidewalk.
Officials said a suspect was seen running west in the alley between Marshall and Clay streets.
Police roped off a portion of Gilmer Street in front of a couple of houses.
A neighbor said he was in his house on West Marshall Street when he heard seven to eight gunshots.
Just over 24 hours ago, Richmond police responded to Gilmer Street for a report of a shooting. Detectives are now looking into a possible connection between the two shootings and whether or not drugs were involved.
When officers arrived at the scene Sunday night, they found a man with gunshot wounds.
Police say the suspect connected to that shooting is in custody and they’re investigating it as a homicide.
A man who lives nearby said he’s lived there since 1976 and has never seen anything like this.
”No. Never at all in this area. Even though it’s in the city, it’s pretty quiet. You might have a few people checking your car door, but as far as murders, never,” Ronald Abernathy said.
Anyone with information can call police.
