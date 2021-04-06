Police investigating another deadly shooting on Gilmer Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Gilmer Street for the second night in a row.
According to a VCU Alert, police were called around 8:13 p.m. on Monday to the 400 block of Gilmer Street for a shooting.
At the scene, police found a victim who died from their injuries.
Officials said a suspect was seen running west in the alley between Marshall and Clay streets.
Police roped off a portion of Gilmer Street in front of a couple of houses.
A neighbor said he was in his house on West Marshall Street when he heard seven to eight gunshots.
Just over 24 hours ago, Richmond police responded to Gilmer Street for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived at the scene Sunday night, they found a man with gunshot wounds.
Police say the suspect connected to that shooting is in custody and they’re investigating it as a homicide.
A man who lives nearby said he’s lived there since 1976 and has never seen anything like this.
”No. Never at all in this area. Even though it’s in the city, it’s pretty quiet. You might have a few people checking your car door, but as far as murders, never,” Ronald Abernathy said.
Anyone with information can call police.
