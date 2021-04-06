Over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases confirmed | More than 14 new deaths reported in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 629,155 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,550 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,415 deaths and 26,911 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,608,387 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate decreased slightly to 6.2%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
There were 7 new outbreaks were reported Wednesday. The total number of outbreaks remains at 2,921.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 69,790 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 25,849 cases, 879 hospitalizations, 404 deaths
- Henrico: 23,649 cases, 987 hospitalizations, 582 deaths
- Richmond: 16,026 cases, 751 hospitalizations, 253 deaths
- Hanover: 7,511 cases, 265 hospitalizations, 149 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,573 cases, 153 hospitalizations, 79 deaths
- Goochland: 1,342 cases, 46 hospitalizations, 22 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.