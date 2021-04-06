One killed, three seriously injured in fatal Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One person has died and three others are seriously injured following a crash that occurred in Chesterfield.
On April 4 at 3:08 a.m., state police responded to a crash on I-295 on the ramp to Route 618 (Meadowville Technology Parkway.)
According to the investigation, a 2017 Honda Civic heading southbound, ran off the road to the right and struck a culvert.
The driver, identified as a 61-year-old female of Columbia, South Carolina, and two adult passengers, were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Sallie J. Brinkley, 55, of Bamberg, South Carolina was the front seat passenger. Brinkley succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.