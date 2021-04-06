News to Know for April 6: Unemployment fraud problems; Gilmer Street shootings; Baylor defeats Gonzaga

VEC is investigating some reports from customers saying their banking information was changed without permission. (Source: NBC12)
By Adrianna Hargrove | April 6, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT - Updated April 6 at 7:04 AM

Warm, Dry Day

It will stay warm and mainly dry through Wednesday, but rain showers become more likely later this week.

Today will be mostly sunny, with a stray shower or downpour possible in the evening. Highs in the mid 70s.

Gilmer Street Shootings

Police were called to the 400 block of Gilmer Street around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 4 for the report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect is in custody, police say.

Around 8:13 p.m. on April 6, police were called to Gilmer Street again for the report of a shooting. At the scene, police found a victim who died from their injuries.

Police say the suspect connected to that shooting is in custody and they’re investigating it as a homicide.

Henrico Shooting

Henrico Police are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured late Monday night.

Police say two men were shot, both are expected to be ok.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police on scene tell NBC12 that investigators will look at footage from inside a convenience store nearby as they try to determine what led up to this shooting.

No word yet on a possible suspect.

VEC Fraud

The Virginia Employment Commission said there is no evidence that its systems were hacked or compromised as customers have reported their personal information being changed without permission.

VEC is investigating some reports from customers saying their banking information was changed without permission.

Functionality on the claims filing website has also been limited until further notice.

U of R Building Names Update

The Board of Trustees at the University of Richmond has suspended their decision to keep two building names.

The university has faced criticism from students, staff and alumni since deciding in February to keep the names of former Rector Douglas Southall Freeman and former university President Robert Ryland.

The board announced yesterday they will reevaluate that decision.

Baylor Defeats Gonzaga

The teams were supposed to play in December in Indianapolis, but an outbreak of COVID-19 within the Gonzaga program forced the game to be called off.

The two teams spent most of the regular season ranked 1-2 in the AP poll, and they were anointed the co-favorites for a most unique NCAA Tournament played entirely in central Indiana.

Baylor won 86-70.

Final Thought

A life is not important except the impact it has on other lives - Jackie Robinson

