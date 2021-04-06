Man charged with vandalizing Henrico fire station, rescue squad

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police have charged a man in connection to three different vandalisms.
Police were called to the 6900 block of Lakeside Avenue, near the intersection of Timberlake Avenue, on Tuesday morning.
Officials said a Honda Odyssey hit the garage doors of Henrico Fire Station #5 and the garage doors of a nearby business before the suspect ended up at the Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad.
That’s where police say the suspect “parked outside of the bay doors, breaking out all the windows within the garage doors and glass out of the facility’s doorway.”
Police said the suspect left on foot before they arrived, leaving the vehicle.
“There were no reported injuries to our first responders nor any community members,” says Henrico Police Lt. Matt Pecka.
The suspect, 68-year-old Lawrence S. Ingraham, is charged with three counts of felony vandalism, one for each location.
Ingraham is being held without bond.
