High school students’ research recognized on international stage

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - In Albemarle County, a group of young researchers is looking into the effects of the Environmental Protection Agency’s suspension of air pollution regulations.
The students are part of the Coronavirus Visualization Team, an organization founded by a student at Harvard College. Members of the group include seniors at Albemarle High School Emily Chang and Margaret Paczkowski, Sara Kohler from Waseca High School, and Marco Ribeiro from Harvard College.
Now their findings are being internationally recognized. The team’s paper Association of Temporary Environmental Protection Agency Regulation Suspension With Industrial Economic Viability and Local Air Quality in California, United States has been accepted for publication on an international stage in Environmental Sciences Europe, but funds have to be raised first.
“We are accepted for publication at Environmental Sciences Europe, but we don’t have the money to pay the publication fee,” Chang said.
Paczkowski says she was blown away when she found out her team’s paper was accepted for publication in this journal.
“This is a really great opportunity,” Paczkowski said. “To be working on this team and to be doing this and have that recognition is awesome.”
Chang says the fee is around $2,000. If you would like to help this team of young students get published, you can visit their GoFundMe Page here.
