Golden to return to Spiders for additional year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another key piece of Richmond’s men’s basketball team is coming back for an additional year.
Forward Grant Golden announced on Tuesday that he will return to the Spiders for one more season, taking advantage of the NCAA’s option to use an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s the third Richmond senior to declare his intention to return, joining Jacob Gilyard and Nathan Cayo.
Golden’s 12.7 points per game were good enough to rank second on Richmond’s roster during the 2020-2021 season behind only Blake Francis. He earned All Atlantic 10 Third Team honors, though missed the NIT due to a fractured finger.
Richmond entered last season as Atlantic 10 favorites but endured three coronavirus-related stoppages throughout the course of the campaign. The Spiders finished eighth in the conference and were ousted in the first round of the league tournament, though advanced to the NIT quarterfinals after a first round win over Toledo and finished with a 14-9 record.
Chris Mooney is set to boast another experience group in 2021-2022. In addition to Golden, Gilyard and Cayo, Tyler Burton will take the floor as a junior and Connor Crabtree will return healthy following an injury. Matt Grace, Souleymane Koureissi and Andre Gustavson will also be back, coming off key bench roles this past season.
Seniors Blake Francis and Nick Sherod have yet to announce their intentions for the upcoming season.
