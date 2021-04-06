Friday Cheers returns for 36th season of live music

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friday Cheers, Richmond’s longest-running outdoor concert series, is returning for its 36th season.
There will be socially distanced concerts on Brown’s Island in May and June with two, four and eight-person pods.
Tickets will need to be purchased in advance and will not be able to be bought on-site.
“We are thrilled to present these shows in a safe and responsible way. Invite your friends and family out to enjoy the warm weather in one of Richmond’s most beautiful outdoor event venues,” said Stephen Lecky, director of events for Venture Richmond.
The series is presented by Harydwood Park Craft Brewery and produced by Venture Richmond.
“Venture Richmond has helped make downtown Richmond a true cultural gem, and the team at Hardywood is thrilled for the opportunity to partner with them to bring people together over great music and delicious beer,” said Eric McKay, president and co-founder, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery.
Here is the following schedule of events:
- May 7 – Cris Jacobs Band (8:00) with Deau Eyes (6:30)
- May 21 – Agents of Good Roots (8:00) with Leon III (6:30)
- May 28 – An evening with Art of Noise RVA (6:30)
- June 4 – NO BS! Brass (8:00) with Piranha Rama (6:30)
- June 11 – An evening with Suggesting Rhythm (6:30)
- June 18 – Mighty Joshua (8:00) and Erin & the Wildfire (6:30)
- June 25 – Butcher Brown (8:00) with (6:30) Shormey
COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place during the events. More details on safety guidelines can be found on Venture Richmond’s website.
