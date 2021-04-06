Four people displaced after house fire in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Four people have been displaced due to a house fire that occurred in Chesterfield County.
On Tuesday, Chesterfield Fire & EMS crews received a call around 3:39 a.m. for the report of a house fire in the 6700 block of Philbrook Road.
Once arriving on the scene, crews could see flames coming from the attic of the structure.
The fire was under control within 15 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
