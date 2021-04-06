Forecast: A couple more days of sunshine before late-week rain!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It will stay warm and mainly dry through Wednesday, but rain showers become more likely later this week.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. A stray shower or downpour possible in the evening. Highs in the mid 70s. (Late Rain Chance: 10%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower possible overnight. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Late Rain Chance: 10%)
THURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, especially during the morning. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower chance. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.
