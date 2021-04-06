Crews search for brothers missing from canoe trip in Maryland

April 6, 2021

ST. MARY’S Co. Md., (WWBT) - Crews continue to search for two Maryland brothers missing after a canoe outing.

Fifteen-year-old Josiah Clark and 13-year-old Jesse Clark are from Saint Mary’s County, just across the Virginia line, NBC Washington reports.

They were last seen Sunday night.

According to NBC Washington, a parent called 911 on Monday and reported the two boys and a canoe missing.

Rescue teams from Maryland and Virginia, along with the Coast Guard, are involved in the search.

