Crews search for brothers missing from canoe trip in Maryland

ST. MARY’S Co. Md., (WWBT) - Crews continue to search for two Maryland brothers missing after a canoe outing.
Fifteen-year-old Josiah Clark and 13-year-old Jesse Clark are from Saint Mary’s County, just across the Virginia line, NBC Washington reports.
They were last seen Sunday night.
According to NBC Washington, a parent called 911 on Monday and reported the two boys and a canoe missing.
Rescue teams from Maryland and Virginia, along with the Coast Guard, are involved in the search.
