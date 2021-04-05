World of Beer offering free burger to those vaccinated for COVID-19 on April 7

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - World of Beer in Richmond is offering its new Black n’ Blue Burger for free to anyone who has been vaccinated for COVID-19.
Guests can visit any participating World of Beer location and show proof of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to redeem a free burger, a release said. The offer is only available on April 7.
The promotion launched at select locations in February but has gone systemwide after receiving good feedback.
“2020 was a year that we all are ready to move on from, and we are thrilled to finally see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said James Buell, chief brand and innovation officer. “What better way to celebrate and spread a little joy than to offer up our newest burger for free to anyone who has been fortunate enough to receive a life-saving vaccine. Let the healing begin!”
Black ‘n Blue Burger is a “blackened Angus beef burger, loaded with Danish blue cheese, crispy onions, shredded lettuce and garlic mayo on a toasted brioche bun.”
Again, customers must show proof of vaccination, and the offer is only valid on April 7.
For more information about World of Beer, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.